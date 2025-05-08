Red Sox Announcers In Utter Disbelief After Rangers Pitch to Alex Bregman
Despite the Boston Red Sox sitting at a perfectly average 19-19 as we approach the quarter-mark of the MLB season, third baseman Alex Bregman has been on an absolute tear. Through his first 37 games in a Red Sox uniform, the 31-year-old is hitting .327 with nine home runs, 30 RBI, and a 1.093 OPS.
That's why, with Wednesday night's game tied 3-3 in the seventh and with runners on second and third, WEEI radio announcers Will Fleming and Lenny DiNardo couldn't believe that Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was actually going to pitch to Bregman.
"I will tell you, it would be wild to me if they pitch to Bregman here," said Flemming on the call, with first base wide open and two outs on the board. "Wild."
And wild it was. Instead of walking the two-time World Series champion, the Rangers had lefty Robert Garcia throw to him, and Bregman made them pay. He lined a two-run single into left field and gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead.
"Are other teams not paying attention to what's happening this season with Alex Bregman?!" asked DiNardo.
"Bruce Bochy is a first-ballot Hall of Famer," quipped Flemming. "He's won four championships. That is inexplicable."
Boston ultimately held on for a 6-4 win. They'll wrap up their series against the Rangers from Fenway Park on Thursday with a 1:35 p.m. EST first pitch.