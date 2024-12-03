Aroldis Chapman Confirms Deal With Red Sox By Posing for Picture With His Dog
Aroldis Chapman is returning to the American League East division.
Chapman, who spent seven seasons with the New York Yankees, on Tuesday agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox worth $10.75 million, according to multiple reports. Chris Cotillo of MassLive was first to report news.
Chapman, a seven-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, found the best way to confirm the news to MLB fans. Donning a Red Sox cap, posed for a photo next to his dog in what appeared to be his home gym, posting the picture onto his account on X (formerly Twitter).
It's hard to think of a better way to confirm news. It's also hard to think of many better free agent destinations than Boston for Chapman.
Incumbent closer Kenley Jansen is a free agent—and unlikely to return—and fellow relief pitcher Chris Martin is also ticketed for free agency.
In Chapman, Boston adds a flamethrowing southpaw who is familiar with handling the pressures of the ninth-inning role. The 36-year-old ranks third on MLB's active career saves list with 335 in 15 years. He has not operated as a closer since 2021, though he could do so with the Red Sox, who also have three-time All Star Liam Hendriks on their roster.
In 61 2/3 innings pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, Chapman posted a 3.79 ERA with 98 strikeouts and 39 walks.