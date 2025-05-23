Red Sox Commentator Hated What MLB Ump Did to Scold Red Sox Pitcher
Another day, another confrontation between an umpire and a Red Sox pitcher.
On Friday, home plate umpire Doug Eddings took issue with the attitude of Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello.
As Bello left the mound at the end of an inning, he shook his head a bit in the direction of Eddings. In response, Eddings yelled “Keep shaking your head!” and held his stare at Bello as he walked back to the dugout.
Boston color commentator Lou Merloni didn’t appreciate the way Eddings handled the situation.
“I don’t mind that comment, I mind this,” Merloni said as video of the scene played out. “Staring him down as he’s walking off the field. I have a problem with that. To the umpire, if you’re the coach in the dugout [you’re thinking] ‘You worry about the plate, stop staring at my player.’ He’s waiting for him to turn around again so he can be confrontational. Just let it go. You said your piece.”
It’s the second time this week that the Red Sox have found themselves at odds with a home plate umpire. On Tuesday, Walker Buehler got tossed just three innings into his start against the New York Mets after arguing what was clearly a bad call made by home plate umpire Mike Estabrook. Manager Alex Cora followed Buehler soon after, bringing a similar energy to his own confrontation with Estabrook.
At the time, Merloni expressed a similar dislike of what he saw as an overstep by the umpire.
"When the mask comes off, you're very confrontational.,” Merloni said of Estabrook. “When the mask comes off and you're aggressively coming at him, it's very combative. You're escalating it."