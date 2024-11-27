Report: Red Sox Emerge As 'Legitimate Contenders' for Juan Soto With Latest Pitch
The Boston Red Sox are making a surprising push to sign Juan Soto.
According to a report from New York Post MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Mark W. Sanchez, the Red Sox have stepped up their efforts to convince Soto to wind up in Boston. The franchise has stressed the four-time All-Star's fit with the franchise and its history with star players from the Dominican Republic, with David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, and Rafael Devers among them.
The greatest hitters in Red Sox history have also tended to be left-handed, which would make Soto a fit at Fenway Park. Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and David Ortiz all put up big numbers during their careers in Boston.
The Rex Sox are a surprising contender for Soto, the top free agent on the market, given their recent history of allowing star players to leave as a cost-cutting measure.
"Such an expenditure from the Red Sox would be stunning for a franchise that traded away Mookie Betts rather than signing him long term; that has cut payroll significantly beginning in 2020 and spent around $120 million less last season than the Yankees; and, relatedly, that has reached the postseason in one of the past six seasons, a span that has included three last-place finishes in the AL East," Heyman and Sanchez wrote.
"Perhaps the Red Sox and controlling owner John Henry have decided to awaken at a busy moment."
Stealing Soto away from the New York Yankees would also have to be seen as a coup for the Red Sox.
Boston faces stiff competition in the race for Soto's signature, as the Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in pursuit.
Soto is expected to land a deal that could surpass $600 million.