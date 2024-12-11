Red Sox Emerge As Potential Dylan Cease Trade Destination
The Boston Red Sox are in hot pursuit of starting pitching and may have to pivot to the trade market to find it.
On Tuesday, Max Fried agreed to an eight-year, $218 million contract with the New York Yankees, taking one of Boston's top targets off the board. While the Red Sox are still looking at Corbin Burnes, they also have interest in a big trade target.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday that Boston is among the teams looking to trade for San Diego Padres righty Dylan Cease.
After arriving in San Diego via trade from the Chicago White Sox just before the 2024 season began, Cease went on to have an excellent campaign. He finished 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and 224 strikeouts in 189 1/3 innings.
Cease is under team control for one more season before hitting free agency. He's projected to make around $13 million for the 2025 season. The Padres are motivated to move the 28-year-old as they're unlikely to sign him to an extension and they'd like to move his contract and receive assets for him before he leaves at the end of the 2025 season.
There's no guarantee San Diego moves Cease, but given how high the prices are for starting pitchers so far this offseason, he is becoming increasingly attractive to other teams.