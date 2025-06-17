Red Sox Exec Gets Doxxed by Angry Fans After Rafael Devers Trade
The Boston Red Sox front office has not been popular among the fan base since the team stunningly traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
Devers, who was touted as the team's star of the next decade and a franchise cornerstone, was let go following a dispute with ownership which stemmed from Devers's unwillingness to change defensive positions.
Craig Breslow, chief baseball officer for the Red Sox and one of the main individuals responsible for the Devers trade, has not been viewed upon kindly by the fan base since the deal went down, and things have escalated to the point where his address was reportedly leaked online, according to TMZ.
TMZ reports that Newton Police Department in Massachusetts was notified by representatives from the Red Sox that some members of the organization had been victims of doxing on social media in the aftermath of the blockbuster Devers trade. Police are aware of the situation, but have not launched an investigation into the threats made online, per the report.
It was certainly a peculiar time to pull the trigger on a Devers trade. Boston had won eight of its last 10 games and just swept their biggest rivals, the New York Yankees. With the team trending upwards and having also recently promoted some of its top prospects such as Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony, the decision to abruptly trade Devers did not resonate well with fans. Some of those upset fans, however, have seemingly more than crossed the line with their response to the situation online.