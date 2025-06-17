Red Sox Exec Insists Team Has Real Chance to Win More Games After Rafael Devers Trade
The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers over the weekend and they are just starting to answer questions about both the move and the overall health of the team. According to a new report, Devers was not the only dysfunctional part of the organization, and now people have no choice but to notice.
On Monday afternoon, Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow spoke with the media over Zoom and tried to explain the move from the team’s perspective. According to Breslow, they're trying to put together a functional team and it sounds like they don't even have to reach very lofty goals for the season to be a success.
"This isn't about the game that is played on paper," said Breslow. "This is about the game that is played on the field and ultimately about winning the most games that we can. And in order to do that, trying to put together the most functional and complete team that we can. So I think that when you consider the flexibility, the ability to give some of the young players some run, the opportunity to maybe repackage some of the resources and fill some voids in the roster as early as approaching this year's deadline and being really intentional about the environment that we create for these young players to thrive in, I do think there’s a real chance that at the end of the season, we’re looking back and we’ve won more games than we otherwise would’ve.”
The Red Sox are currently in fourth place in the AL East. Luckily, they only need to win more games than they otherwise would have with Rafael Devers for the season to truly be a success.