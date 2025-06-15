Red Sox Fan Who Is Also Aaron Judge Fan Had a Unique Move at Red Sox-Yankees
One Boston Red Sox fan has especially conflicting interests—her favorite player is Aaron Judge.
Bridget, a Red Sox fan from Vermont, also loves Judge, even if he plays for her team's biggest rival, the New York Yankees. Not only does Bridget root for both the Red Sox and Judge, she goes as far as wearing a judge robe every time Judge comes to the plate, per Tom Carrol of WEEI. All while still sporting a Red Sox hat on her head.
Though Red Sox fans might be able to acknowledge Judge's greatness, Bridget takes this to a whole other level by actively rooting for Judge, even when he's playing against her favorite team.
Luckily enough for Bridget, her unusual dual alliance has worked out well recently. The Red Sox have won each of their last four games against the Yankees, and Judge has played well during that span. Over those four wins for Boston, Judge has four hits, four runs, three home runs, and five RBIs. Judge is once again playing at an MVP level as he leads the league in batting average and is tied for the lead in home runs with Cal Raleigh.
Surprisingly, Bridget was not the only fan with an odd move while attending a sporting event this weekend. At Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, one fan turned heads by taking off his Oilers jersey as they were trailing, only to reveal he was wearing a Panthers jersey underneath.