Red Sox Fan Casually Catches Foul Ball in His Fried Dessert at Fenway Park
You're at the ballpark on a brisk April day. You've already had a hot dog, maybe some peanuts. Then, a crisp breeze hits and nothing sounds better to warm you up than fried dough. Or funnel cake. Or an elephant ear. Or whatever it is that the fried pastry is called in your geographic location.
One Boston Red Sox fan grabbed some fried dough (it is called fried dough at Fenway Park) Thursday afternoon to enjoy during the top of the sixth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays were up to bat. And Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette tipped a foul ball his way.
The ball headed straight toward the fan and ultimately fell in his lap, right into his dessert.
He held the fried dough in his hand with the ball inside to plenty of cheers from those sitting in his general vicinity. Although he got some powdered sugar on his jersey as well as the baseball, he got a souvenir to show for it.
Next time you forget to bring a baseball glove to the ballpark, maybe some fried dough will do.