Red Sox Player Applauded for Act Towards Ryan McMahon After Tumbling Catch

Weissert helped slow down McMahon's full-speed tumble into the Red Sox dugout.

Tim Capurso

Weissert (pictured) caught McMahon's legs as he tumbled head-over-heels into the dugout. / Screengrab Twitter @MLB
Aside from Cam Schlittler's dominant outing against the Red Sox in the Yankees' Game 3 triumph in the wild-card series, one of the biggest storylines coming out of the game was a terrific, on-the-run catch of a foul ball by New York third baseman Ryan McMahon.

But during that game-changing play, something else notable—which didn't have an effect on the game but was a cool sportsmanship moment nonetheless—happened.

As McMahon went tumbling head-over-heels into the visitor's dugout, Red Sox relief pitcher Greg Weissert held onto the Yankees third baseman's legs and helped to ease his fall.

Check out Weissert's cool gesture at the six-second mark of the highlight video.

Weissert, a native New Yorker, Fordham graduate and former Yankee who spent two seasons with the Bronx Bombers, may have helped prevent McMahon from suffering an injury—or at the very least, waking up black and blue on Friday morning.

Really cool sportsmanship from Weissert.

