Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell Dies at 62
Mike Greenwell, the former Red Sox left fielder and franchise Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 62, it was announced Thursday. His death comes only months after he revealed his medullary thyroid cancer diagnosis in August.
In a message on Facebook, his wife, Tracy, said Greenwell died at 10:30 a.m. in Boston's General Hospital, per WINK-TV, a CBS affiliate in Southwest Florida.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Commissioner Mike Greenwell, a lifelong Lee County resident,” said officials from Lee County, Fla., where Greenwell served as county commissioner, in a post on social media. “He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his leadership.”
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell," added the Red Sox in a statement of the team's own. "'The Gator' spent his entire career in a Red Sox uniform and was a beloved fixture of Fenway and Fort Myers. He gave so much to Lee County and Sox Nation. We send our love to the Greenwell family."
Greenwell, a two-time All-Star and 1988 AL MVP runner-up, was selected in the third round of the 1982 MLB draft and played from 1985 to '96. Over his 12 seasons in the league, he recorded a career batting average of 0.303 with an OPS of 0.831.
In 2022, he was appointed to Lee County commissioner following the death of then-commissioner Franklin Mann, and was re-elected in 2024.