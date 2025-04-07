Red Sox’ Jarren Duran Discloses Suicide Attempt Amid Early-Career Struggles
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran attempted suicide in the early part of his career amid significant mental-health struggles, he told Netflix in a new docuseries on the platform.
Duran, 28, made the revelation in The Clubhouse: A Year With The Red Sox—which will be released Tuesday.
"I got to a point where I was sitting in my room, I had my rifle and I had a bullet and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked, but nothing happened," Duran said via Ian Browne of MLB.com. "So, to this day, I think God just didn’t let me take my own life because I seriously don’t know why it didn’t go off."
Duran struggled on the field in his first two years in the major leagues—2021 and 2022—and fans' reaction to those struggles seemingly wore away at his mental health.
"I was already hearing it from fans,” Duran recalled to Netflix. “And what they said to me, (I thought) ‘I’ve told myself 10 times worse in the mirror.’ That was a really tough time for me. I didn’t even want to be here anymore."
In 2024, Duran blossomed into a star—hitting .285, leading the majors in doubles and triples, and finishing eighth in the American League MVP voting.