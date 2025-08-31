SI

Jarren Duran's Electric Inside-the-Park Home Run Was So Fast

The outfielder gave the Red Sox a much-needed lead over the Pirates.

Mike Kadlick

Jarren Duran was pumped after giving the Red Sox the lead.
Jarren Duran was pumped after giving the Red Sox the lead.
Jarren Duran gave the Red Sox a much-needed lead over the Pirates on Sunday afternoon thanks to a lightning-quick fifth-inning inside-the-park home run.

With Carlos Narváez on third base and Alex Bregman on first, and with the game tied 1-1, the 28-year-old ripped one between outfielders Oneil Cruz and Alexander Canario and into Fenway Park's dreaded center field triangle. The hit not only cleared the bases, but Duran—one of the faster players in baseball—was able to score himself and give Boston a 4-1 lead.

Here's another angle that focused exclusively on Duran, giving fans an electric look at the outfielder's speed around the bases:

After winning seven of eight on their most recent road trip, Boston had lost two-straight games against the Pirates heading into Sunday. Now holding a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh, they'll look to avoid a sweep and stay in contention in the American League wild-card race.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

