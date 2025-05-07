'That's My House': Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Reminisces on Fenway Park
Longtime designated hitter David Ortiz is synonymous with Boston's Fenway Park. Throughout his 16-year career with the Red Sox, he not only mashed countless home runs over the Green Monster, deep center, and the right field bullpens, but when it mattered most, you could always count on Big Papi to come up in the clutch.
Arguably his best moment at "America's Most Beloved Ballpark," however, happened with a microphone—not a bat—in hand. On April 20th, 2013, just five days after the tragic Boston Marathon bombings, Ortiz took to the infield and spoke directly to Red Sox fans, while unveiling the rallying cry that ultimately sparked their most unlikely World Series run.
"This is our f— city," he said through a booming cheer from the crowd. "And nobody [is] gonna dictate our freedom. Stay strong."
Speaking with Sports Illustrated as part of his partnership with Topps to promote their 2025 Bowman Baseball collection, Ortiz explained what made Fenway Park so special to him throughout his career.
"That’s my house, man," he said with a smile. "That's my house. That's my house. Those hot summer days at Fenway, I used to love them. Because I knew people was coming in to have fun ... We turned things around here in Boston. We started winning championships. While I played, we won three of them, and I think it was the best two decades of baseball here in Boston."
Ortiz also says he believes those Red Sox teams, forged at Fenway, laid the groundwork for Boston's baseball legacy. Said legacy was affirmed with another World Series title in 2018—their fourth since 2004.
More recently, however, the team has struggled, finishing .500 or worse in three straight seasons and failing to make it back to the postseason since 2021. Still, Ortiz knows best that Red Sox fans remain loyal through the highs and the lows:
"I think Fenway Park and the Red Sox Nation are the best fans worldwide because you guys are 100% in. I remember those cold, rainy days. We were getting our a— whooped, and you guys were still there screaming, pushing. [Those were] my best days."