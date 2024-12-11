SI

Red Sox Nearing Deal to Acquire Pitcher Garrett Crochet From White Sox

The left-hander was one of the long bright spots on an atrocious Chicago team.

Patrick Andres

Garrett Crochet pitches in the White Sox's 3–2 loss to the Padres on Sept. 20, 2024.
Garrett Crochet pitches in the White Sox's 3–2 loss to the Padres on Sept. 20, 2024. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
As they attempt to recover from a .500 2024 season, the Boston Red Sox have reportedly zeroed in on a quality addition to their pitching staff.

The Red Sox are nearing a deal to acquire pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

Crochet, 25, has pitched four seasons for the White Sox. He is 9-19 with a 3.29 ERA and 294 strikeouts in 219 innings pitched—numbers that belie his unlikely '24 breakout on a 41-121 team.

This past season, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.29 ERA and 209 strikeouts and made the American League All-Star team. Advanced statistics suggest Crochet was even better as he posted a sterling FIP of 2.69.

Chicago will receive four players in the deal, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic: pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez, infielder Chase Meidroth, outfielder Braden Montgomery, and catcher and outfielder Kyle Teel.

