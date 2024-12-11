Red Sox Nearing Deal to Acquire Pitcher Garrett Crochet From White Sox
As they attempt to recover from a .500 2024 season, the Boston Red Sox have reportedly zeroed in on a quality addition to their pitching staff.
The Red Sox are nearing a deal to acquire pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.
Crochet, 25, has pitched four seasons for the White Sox. He is 9-19 with a 3.29 ERA and 294 strikeouts in 219 innings pitched—numbers that belie his unlikely '24 breakout on a 41-121 team.
This past season, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.29 ERA and 209 strikeouts and made the American League All-Star team. Advanced statistics suggest Crochet was even better as he posted a sterling FIP of 2.69.
Chicago will receive four players in the deal, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic: pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez, infielder Chase Meidroth, outfielder Braden Montgomery, and catcher and outfielder Kyle Teel.