Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Issues Apology for Anti-LGBTQ Slur Directed at Fan on Sunday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran issued an apology on Sunday night for an anti-LGBTQ slur that he directed at a heckling fan at Fenway Park during Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros.
"During [Sunday]'s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan," Duran's statement began. "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and grow as a person."
The Red Sox also issued a statement on the matter.
"The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today's game. We echo Jarren's apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity."
During an at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Red Sox trailing 10-0, a heckling fan was heard on the broadcast yelling, "Tennis racket, tennis racket. You need a tennis racket."
Duran was then heard yelling back in the fan's direction, calling him a "f-----g f----t."
Duran has emerged as one of Boston's best players this season, batting .291 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI. He was also named to his first All-Star team last month.