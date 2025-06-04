Red Sox Pitcher Punches Himself in the Head After Rough Outing vs. Angels
The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels played an extremely back-and-forth game on Wednesday, with both teams gaining and losing the lead multiple times throughout the afternoon.
Quality pitching was not at a premium during the high-scoring clash, as both starters were chased off the mound before the end of the fourth inning. Starters Lucas Giolito and Jose Soriano combined for 14 earned runs during the game, leaving plenty of work for their bullpens to cover.
One Red Sox reliever had an unfortunate go of things on the mound, as right-hander Greg Weissert surrendered Boston's late lead by giving up a run in the eighth inning. Weissert was miffed over his lackluster pitching performance, and he took his frustrations out on himself after being removed from the game.
While walking back to the Red Sox's dugout, a disgruntled Weissert could be seen repeatedly punching his own head with a closed fist.
Weissert clocked himself atop the head four times as he walked off the mound, appearing to be more than a little bit unhappy with his outing. The 30-year-old lasted just 1/3 of an inning and surrendered two hits and one run on nine pitches.
His departure from the mound was reminiscent of former MLB closer Ken Giles, who had a similar reaction after surrendering a costly home run against the New York Yankees back in 2018, when he was with the Houston Astros. Giles punched himself right across the jaw as he walked off the mound, in what was a comparable, albeit more intense, meltdown to the one Weissert experienced Wednesday.
After the heated pregame exchange between the two teams, not many would've predicted that the only fist flying on Wednesday would be Weissert's connecting with his own head.
Fortunately for Weissert, he won't be charged with a decision in Wednesday's game after the Red Sox evened things back up in the bottom of the eighth inning and later hit a walk-off home run to secure a win in the ninth.