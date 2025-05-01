Red Sox Pitcher Walker Buehler Scratched From Friday Start With Shoulder Issue
Buehler has left Toronto and will undergo testing back in Boston for a sore throwing shoulder.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler has left the team in Toronto to head back to Boston to be evaluated for a sore right throwing shoulder, manager Alex Cora told the media on Thursday night.
Buehler was scheduled to start on Friday at Fenway Park against the Minnesota Twins, but the Red Sox will skip his turn in the rotation. Once Buehler is further evaluated, it will be determined whether or not he needs to go on the injured list.
Bryan Bello will start in Buehler's place on Friday.
Buehler is 4–1 with a 4.28 ERA in six starts this season for the Red Sox. The two-time All-Star is in his first season with the franchise after spending the first seven years of his career pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
