Red Sox Prospect Roman Anthony's Grand Slam Made a Majestic Noise Off the Bat
Red Sox outfield prospect Roman Anthony has been tabbed as one of the best in all of baseball and he's hard at work proving that this season as he plays at AAA Worcester. The 21-year-old has carried a .916 OPS into June and shown routine flashes of the type of talent he possesses. Saturday night provided him an other opportunity to impress against Rochester and Anthony capitalized, blasting a no-doubt grand slam in a 10-4 victory.
That's about as hard as you'll see a ball hit. And the sound Anthony's blast made off the bat was the most impressive part. That's the sound you hear on the radio and know that it's long gone before the announcer gets a chance to do any narration.
Also, what a tremendous nickname in the Roman Empire. How often are you thinking of this guy? Probably not as much as you will be.