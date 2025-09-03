Red Sox to Put Rookie Roman Anthony on Injured List
As the Red Sox eye a postseason berth, one of their top offensive contributors is headed to the injured list.
Boston is putting outfielder and designated hitter Roman Anthony on the injured list with an oblique strain, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday.
Anthony, 21, is in his rookie year with Boston. He's slashing .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 71 games; his 3.1 bWAR would extrapolate to 7.0 over a full season. His performance has helped earn him an eight-year contract extension that could be worth as much as $230 million.
The Red Sox have thrived with Anthony in the lineup, and currently hold the American League's second wild-card playoff spot. They're just 2.5 games back of the Blue Jays for first place in the East Division.
Boston is scheduled to finish a three-game series against the Guardians Wednesday before heading west to meet the Diamondbacks.