Red Sox Star Rookie Roman Anthony Agrees to Lucrative Contract Extension

The standout rookie is locked in with Boston long-term.

Boston Red Sox star rookie Roman Anthony has agreed to an eight-year contract extension.
The Boston Red Sox and breakout rookie outfielder Roman Anthony are in agreement on an eight-year, $130 million contract extension that includes a club option for the final year of the contract, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Anthony will now be under team control through the 2034 season.

Anthony's new deal will begin in earnest in the 2026 season. There are significant escalators in the deal that could take the maximum value of the contract to $230 million.

The 21-year-old Anthony, who was one of the top prospects in all of baseball, was called up earlier this season and has become an integral part of Boston's summer resurgence as one of the premier contenders in the American League.

In 46 games for the Red Sox, Anthony is slashing .283/.400/.428 with an .828 OPS. He has hit two home runs to go along with 19 RBI in his first season with Boston.

The former second-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft is a breakout star for Boston, and will now be a cornerstone for the franchise for years to come.

