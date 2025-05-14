Red Sox Radio Announcer Had Saddest Call of Javier Baez's Walk-Off Home Run
The Boston Red Sox suffered a disappointing defeat to the Detroit Tigers in extra innings on Tuesday night, as Javier Baez delivered a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to steal a 10–9 win for Detroit.
It was a heartbreaking way to lose for the Red Sox after battling back late in the game to force extra innings. Red Sox radio announcer Will Flemming wasn't too thrilled when Baez took Greg Weissert deep to left field to bring the game to its end, and he delivered a rather somber call of the moment.
"Scary, scary hitter right here. 9–7 Red Sox, the pitch... Baez drives one high and deep, you've gotta be kidding me," said Flemming. "It's deep to left field and it is out of here. Another three-run homer for Javy Baez and after all the heroics from the Red Sox, they lose it 10–9. The Javy Baez show in Detroit, a soul-crusher for the Red Sox in Motown."
The walk-off shot from Baez was his second three-run jack of the game, having also left the yard with two runners on base in the sixth inning. He was dialed in at the plate on Tuesday night, and much to the chagrin of Flemming, Baez got the job done in the biggest moment of the game.