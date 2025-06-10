Red Sox Rookie Roman Anthony Is Already Changing Jersey Numbers After First MLB Game
The Boston Red Sox welcomed MLB's top prospect Roman Anthony to the big leagues on Monday, as the 21-year-old made his debut against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Anthony wore No. 48 during his MLB debut, but after just one game with the Red Sox, he's already opted to change things up. Anthony is swapping the No. 48 jersey for the No. 19, which he will wear going forward. It's the same number he wore at Triple A Worcester this season prior to his promotion.
The last player to wear the No. 19 jersey in Boston was Sean Newcomb, who wore it as recently as this season. Other notable No. 19's in franchise history include Jackie Bradley Jr., Koji Uehara and Josh Beckett, among others.
Anthony is expected to start in right field and bat fifth for the Red Sox on Tuesday after going 0-for-4 on Monday night. Across 58 games at Triple A this season, the outfielder recorded a .913 OPS with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs and three stolen bases.