Red Sox Top Prospect Roman Anthony Makes Unfortunate Error in MLB Debut

Anthony was called up Monday and started in right field for the Red Sox.

Blake Silverman

Boston Red Sox right fielder Anthony runs onto the field during his MLB debut at Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox right fielder Anthony runs onto the field during his MLB debut at Fenway Park / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Baseball's top prospect Roman Anthony made his MLB debut Monday night at Fenway Park after the Boston Red Sox called him up from Triple A Worcester.

The 21-year-old outfielder batted fifth for Boston and started in right field mere hours after his big league call-up in the opener of a three-game weekday series with the Tampa Bay Rays. He received a huge ovation as he walked to the plate for his first Major League at-bat.

He certainly felt some debut jitters, though, as he made a rough error in the top of the fifth inning that brought in a run for the Rays. Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz smacked a liner to the opposite field, heading straight toward Anthony in right. As he went to field the ball, it went right under his glove and all the way back toward the shallow Fenway Park wall in right.

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe made it all the way around from first to score and widen Tampa Bay's lead to 3–0. Diaz made it to third because of the error, but he was stranded there.

Anthony was a second-round pick (No. 79 overall) in the 2022 MLB draft. He quickly rose through the minors and joins Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell—the other two prospects seen as the future of the Red Sox—in the big leagues. Anthony played 58 games this season for Triple A Worcester, where he hit .288 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI, including a 497-foot grand slam as his most recent long ball.

Monday had to be a heck of a whirlwind for Anthony—getting the call and starting a game at Fenway hours later, in the rain nonetheless. A welcome to the league moment—he'll get in front of the next one.

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

