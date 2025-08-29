Red Sox Make Roster Decision on Struggling Pitcher Walker Buehler
Buehler signed a one-year deal in Boston in the offseason.
The Boston Red Sox are releasing veteran pitcher Walker Buehler, according to a report from Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.
Buehler, who signed a one-year deal worth over $21 million last offseason, struggled to a 7-7 record with a 5.45 ERA in 112.1 innings pitched. Buehler was recently demoted from the starting rotation to the bullpen due to his inconsistency from start-to-start. But his first relief appearance on Aug. 24 yielded two earned runs allowed in 2.1 innings pitched in relief.
Boston is pushing for a playoff spot, having just completed a 7-1 road trip. Entering Friday, Boston is sitting at 75-60 on the season, and 3.5 games out of first-place in the AL East.
