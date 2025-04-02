Red Sox Sign Star Rookie Kristian Campbell to Eight-Year Contract Extension
The Boston Red Sox have signed star rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.
Campbell's eight-year extension runs through the 2032 season, and includes club options for '33 and '34. The deal will pay Campbell $60 million over the eight years and will buy out his first two free agency years. The club option years could buy out an additional two free agency years. According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, there are escalators in the deal that can pay Campbell $100 million over 10 years.
Campbell won the team's second baseman job in spring training, which pushed free agent acquisition Alex Bregman to third base and Rafael Devers, the franchise cornerstone and former third baseman, to designated hitter. Bregman has played third base most of his career, but there were talks that he would start the year at second if Campbell didn't win the job out of camp.
But Campbell did make the team, and he's been one of the bright spots for the Red Sox amid the team's poor start to the season. The 22-year-old has hit .375 with one home run, two doubles and two RBI in 16 plate appearances.
Campbell is now locked in as the future of the position for the Red Sox, where he will be expected to produce for years to come.