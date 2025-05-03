Red Sox Triston Casas Carted Off Field After Nasty Fall Running Out Ground Ball
While running out a ground ball in the bottom of the second inning on Friday night, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas took a hard fall as he crossed first base.
He immediately grabbed for his left knee, and after being tended to by Boston's trainers, was ultimately carted off the field at Fenway Park.
Here's a look at the injury:
The 25-year-old Casas has unfortunately dealt with an abundance of injuries throughout his young MLB career. He was shut down with a month to go in his rookie season due to shoulder inflammation, and then missed a majority of 2024 due to a fractured rib.
Casas—who's hitting just .184 this season with three home runs and 11 RBI—was replaced by utility fielder Romy Gonzalez.
The Red Sox entered Friday night with a 17-16 record and in second place in the AL East.