Red Sox Triston Casas Carted Off Field After Nasty Fall Running Out Ground Ball

This didn't look good for Boston's first baseman.

Mike Kadlick

Casas took a fall after running out a ground ball to first.
Casas took a fall after running out a ground ball to first. / Screenshot via NESN.
While running out a ground ball in the bottom of the second inning on Friday night, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas took a hard fall as he crossed first base.

He immediately grabbed for his left knee, and after being tended to by Boston's trainers, was ultimately carted off the field at Fenway Park.

Here's a look at the injury:

The 25-year-old Casas has unfortunately dealt with an abundance of injuries throughout his young MLB career. He was shut down with a month to go in his rookie season due to shoulder inflammation, and then missed a majority of 2024 due to a fractured rib.

Casas—who's hitting just .184 this season with three home runs and 11 RBI—was replaced by utility fielder Romy Gonzalez.

The Red Sox entered Friday night with a 17-16 record and in second place in the AL East.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

