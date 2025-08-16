Red Sox Walk-Off Win Showcases Incredible Stat While Wearing Green Monster Uniforms
The Red Sox may want to consider wearing their Green Monster-themed City Connect uniforms on a full-time basis.
When shortstop Trevor Story punched a ground ball through the infield to drive in the winning run for a 2-1 victory over the Marlins on Friday night, it marked Boston's fifth walk-off win wearing their green uniforms which were just released this season.
The thrilling victory was Boston's 10th walk-off win of the year with half of those coming in their Fenway Greens. Considering they only wear the special uniform during Friday home games, that's a pretty remarkable feat. Plus, each game the Red Sox have won donning the green has come on a walk-off.
After the close win in the series opener against the Marlins, the Red Sox advanced to 67-56 on the year, currently 4.5 games back of the Blue Jays who hold the lead in the AL East. They are in wild-card position, though, currently two games up on the Yankees who hold the final spot and three games in front of the Guardians who sit as the first team out.
Down the stretch, maybe they should bend the rules and rock the Fenway Greens more often.