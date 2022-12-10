Intriguing Star Yankees Infielder Would Be Perfect Trade Target For Depleted Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox has some work to do.

Boston now is thin in the infield after losing four-time All-Star and face of the franchise Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres after inking a massive 11-year, $280 million deal.

The Red Sox have plenty of options they can take, but they need to get to work if they want to compete in 2023. Bogaerts was the team's best player in 2022 and now the Red Sox need to find a way to match his production.

They do have Trevor Story and Enrique Hernandez on the team who can form a strong middle infield, but one option the team could take that immediately would make them better is swinging a trade for New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres.

Torres is a 25-year-old and a two-time All-Star and could jump in and become the team's starting second baseman on day one. Boston could then move Story to shortstop and would be in very good shape.

There have been rumors flowing around this offseason that the Yankees were considering trading Torres and if they are thinking about it, it should be a no-brainer for Boston. While coming to terms on a deal with the rival Yankees isn't the most likely thing in the world, if the Red Sox made a solid enough offering then New York would have to consider it.

Torres is under team control in 2023 then Boston would need to make a solid offer to retain him. He's shown extreme promise throughout his career and could easily help lift a Boston squad that needs a little extra life.

More Winter Meetings:

-- Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees

-- Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts

-- Here's How Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Reacted To Xander Bogaert's Departure

-- Red Sox Lose Out On Longtime Star Shortstop Xander Bogaerts To Padres

-- Red Sox Make Massive Splash; Ink Five-Year Deal With Japanese Star Outfielder

-- Red Sox Reportedly Bolster Bullpen By Inking Deal With All-Star Closer

-- Intriguing Red Sox Prospect Stolen With First Pick In Rule-Five Draft By Nationals

-- Here's Chaim Bloom's Surprisingly Detailed Plan For Red Sox Offseason

-- Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Lackluster Stint In Boston