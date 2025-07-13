Reds Catcher Evaded Tag With One of the Craftiest Slides You'll Ever See
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson must have learned a thing or two from all his experience getting tags down on runners at the plate.
In a Sunday matinée against the Colorado Rockies, he striped a ball to left field that may have gotten to Rockies outfielder Yanquiel Fernández a little too quickly. Stephenson rounded first and dug for second as Fernández fired the ball in for a bang-bang play at the bag.
The one-hopper slightly beat Stephenson to second, but he popped up just after he started to slide in an effort to avoid second baseman Kyle Farmer's tag. He had to put his hands in the air and throw his body back as much as he could in the awkward maneuver to remain untagged. Remarkably, Stephenson was safe and got up with a one-out double.
Definitely one of the best slides of the season just one day before the MLB pauses for its All-Star break. Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. pulled a similar move last week to avoid a tag from Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh at the plate to score a run. Maybe Stephenson took some notes.