Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Got 'Talladega Nights'-Inspired Gear for Speedway Classic

If you ain't first, you're last.

Blake Silverman

Reds catcher Stephenson celebrates a victory at Great American Ball Park.
Reds catcher Stephenson celebrates a victory at Great American Ball Park. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves are headed to Bristol Motor Speedway in August for a matchup at The Last Great Colosseum in Bristol, Tenn. in the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic. Before the game which will take place in the infield of the track, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson made sure he had some special gear made to prepare himself for the festivities.

For the unique contest, he'll have on fully custom catcher's gear inspired by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's classic comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Stephenson will basically be dressed as Ricky Bobby behind the plate, complete with a Mr. Red remix of the Wonder Bread logo, plus the classic line "if you aint first, you're last" across the back strap of his chest protector.

Check out the awesome gear below, posted by Reds broadcaster Jim Day:

Now we just need the Braves to get some custom Cal Naughton Jr. gear to be worn by their starting catcher for a true "shake and bake" duo.

Per the MLB, the game between the Reds and Braves in Bristol will be the first regular season Major League game played in the state of Tennessee. It's also the first MLB game played on a race track. Stephenson will certainly dress the part for the occasion.

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

