Reds' Elly De La Cruz Bobblehead Night Draws Staggering Line
Elly De La Cruz is one of baseball most exciting young players, and the Cincinnati Reds have done all they can to capitalize on their budding superstar. On Wednesday night, they gave away a De La Cruz bobblehead and the promotion drew an incredible line at Great American Ball Park.
Check out the crowd:
That's crazy.
De La Cruz has had an up-and-down campaign but he's incredibly fun to watch. He's currently hitting .232 with an on-base percentage of .327, while slugging .419. That OPS of .746 is decent, and his 89 strikeouts are the most in MLB. But he also leads the league in stolen bases (34), hits absolute nukes at the plate and has a hose for an arm at shortstop. Reds fans already love him and at 22 he's only scratching the surface of his long-term potential.
Even without De La Cruz tearing it up, the Reds are currently 32–35 and in third place in the NL Central. If he gets things at the plate straightened out, Cincinnati could be a playoff contender. Especially with the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers losing pitchers left and right.
The Reds have a young star in De La Cruz who should be there for years. It's no surprise fans packed the stadium to pick up his bobblehead.