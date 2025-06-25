Reds Hitter Savagely Trolled Aaron Judge, Yankees Pitcher With Special Walk-Up Songs
Jose Trevino is in his first season with the Cincinnati Reds after spending the last three years with the New York Yankees. This week he and the Reds are hosting his former team for a three-game series so Trevino decided to have some fun with his ex-teammates, and they both were caught off guard by it but seemed to respect it.
On Monday night, Trevino stepped up to the plate while his walk-up song, "Hello," by Pop Smoke played over the stadium speakers. That's Aaron Judge's walk-up song and the slugger could only tip his cap to Trevino upon figuring out what he was doing.
Then on Tuesday night, Trevino used the song "Rooster" by Alice In Chains when walking up to face Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon, who plays that song during warmups. Rodon had a great reaction to that, which you can see below:
Well played, Jose Trevino. Well played.