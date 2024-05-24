Time for Accountability: Addressing the Cincinnati Reds' Offensive Struggles
When can we stop pretending the Reds' offense has been good enough to win games?
"We’re playing well enough to win games, but we keep losing close ones," catcher Luke Maile said on Thursday after their 6-4 loss to the Padres. "If there’s a positive, it’s definitely the fact that our offense has to a degree stepped up. We’re in these games. We’re not doing enough to win them.”
In the past eight games, the Reds offense has scored four, three, two, two, zero, three, seven, and one run. It's simply not good enough.
On Wednesday, Nick Martinez shared a shocking quote.
"I think we are playing great," he said after the Reds' loss to the Padres in game two of the series.
Reds fans are tired of hearing the same thing over and over again and seeing the same results.
The Reds' offensive ranks in May are putrid. They have the fifth most strikeouts in Major League Baseball. Their team batting average is dead last. Their wRC+ of 81 is 29th. Their OPS is 28th.
Everyone understands the team has dealt with a myriad of injuries as well as a suspension, but losing 17 out of 21 games shouldn't even happen to bad teams, let alone a team with playoff expectations. It feels like approaches at the plate haven't changed. Guys are missing good pitches to hit. They're chasing pitches. It is all going wrong for the Cincinnati Reds offense.
When fans watch a game like that and then hear quotes such as "I think we are playing great" and "the offense has stepped up," it only exacerbates their frustration.
The clock is ticking, and the time for excuses is over. This team is 20-30 on the season and in last place in the division. The Reds need to step up and deliver on the field, not just in post-game interviews.
