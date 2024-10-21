How Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Dealt With Shoulder Injury
Edwin Arroyo was opening a bunch of eyes in spring training until he injured his shoulder sliding back into the bag, later realizing it would be an injury that would keep him out the entire 2024 season.
“It was a tough thing to hear, but I tried to deal with it at the moment,” Arroyo told Jesse Borek of MLB.com. “After I knew I had to get surgery, I just tried to stay as calm as possible. I got through the process for sure way better mentally and healthy and I got better routines to do. It was definitely a good experience.”
Although it's tough for anyone to miss a season due to injury, Arroyo looked at it in a positive light.
“I tried to see it in a positive way because I couldn’t do anything at that point," Arroyo said. "I just tried to learn as much as possible about my body. I did a lot of 1-on-1 drills and workouts and I know they really helped me, mostly mentally.”
Arroyo slashed .248/.321/.427 over 119 games for High-A Dayton in 2023 before being called up to Chattanooga to play in four games to end the season.
The 21-year-old is currently 6-17 with two doubles, six runs, and two stolen bases in the Arizona Fall League.
"He’s a priority player out there so he’ll play four days a week. He finished in Double-A, that’s probably where he starts," Reds General Manager Brad Meador said. "How fast does he get here? I don’t know. We’ll have to see how he looks.”
