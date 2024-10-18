Cincinnati Reds Should Choose Payroll Flexibility Over Ty France This Offseason
The Cincinnati Reds have to make plenty of moves this offseason. Key moves are needed to make this roster playoff-worthy in 2025. Those moves begin with arbitration players.
The player squarely in the spotlight for this is Ty France. He is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to make somewhere between $8 and $9 million through the arbitration process. He has been labeled as a surefire non-tender candidate and I agree.
If the Reds don't tender France, they’re payroll number would be really flexible. It’s very likely their payroll number for returning players, assuming Nick Martinez and Jakob Junis both opt-out of their player options, would hover around $60 million this offseason.
Considering the Reds had a franchise-record $125 million payroll just a few years ago, it is conceivable to believe they would approach that number again. That would give them a lot of room to work with, even if they sign an extension or two.
Non-tendering France would open up bench space for help at first base or designated hitter. There are a handful of possibilities that will hit the open market to fill that spot.
France was worth less WAR as a Red than he was as a Mariner in 2024. He also had an OPS+ of 85, or 15% worse than the league average hitter.
Seattle got rid of him and the Reds should follow suit this offseason.
