Cincinnati Reds Drop Series to San Diego Padres After 6-4 Loss in Extra Innings

Reds fall in extra innings

Jeff Carr

May 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile (22) throws to third to get San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (not pictured) out in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (20-30) fell in extra innings to the San Diego Padres (27-26) by a score of 6-4 on Thursday afternoon.

The Reds stranded a small village-worth of base runners early on and then whiffed through their at-bats late to see a win pass them by in more ways than one.

Nick Martini came alive at the plate, with a multi-hit day, including a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth.

The Reds lost the game when Sam Moll allowed multiple hits in the top of the 10th inning, allowing the Padres to score their fifth and sixth runs. Cincinnati was unable to move Stuart Fairchild, who began the 10th on second base as the ghost runner.

Frankie Montas had another struggle of a start. The Reds faced a 4-1 deficit after the second inning. He was able to buckle down and keep the scoreboard clean for the final four innings of his day as he did not factor in the decision. Fernando Cruz, Lucas Sims, and Alexis Diaz all combined for three innings of one-hit baseball after Montas was pulled.

The Reds have now lost 17 of their last 21 games overall. They've lost nine of their last 10 at home.

The Reds will welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to town beginning Friday night at 7:10 PM ET.  Graham Ashcraft will oppose Dodgers starter James Paxton.

