The Good, Bad and Ugly From the Cincinnati Reds' 6-2 Loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Cincinnati is 16-19 on the season. They've lost six-straight games.

Caleb Sisk

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday night. They've lost six-straight games.

Here's the good, bad and ugly from their loss:

The Good

Frankie Montas returned to the mound, giving up just two runs in six innings. He also had seven strikeouts. The pitching has delivered during this losing streak and having Montas back in the rotation certainly helps their cause.

Jonathan India hit his second home run of the season to get the Reds on the board in the seventh. Tyler Stephenson also had a solo home run in the ninth inning.

TJ Friedl returned to the lineup. He didn't get a hit, but having him back on the field is a positive.

The Bad

The Reds finished with just three hits. That has to change if the Reds are going to get out of the hole they've put themselves in over the past week. Cincinnati has quickly become one of the worst hitting teams in the big leagues.

The Ugly

Giving up back-to-back home runs in the seventh ended any chance of a Reds rally. A three-run shot from Corbin Carroll and a solo shot from Ketel Marte squashed the game for good.

The Reds hope to bounce back on Wednesday night at 6:40 ET against the Diamondbacks.

