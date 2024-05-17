One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Prospect Jay Allen II
Reds prospect Jay Allen II is having a huge year for High-A Dayton and could get promoted soon. He is hitting .322 with a 1.064 OPS to go along with seven home runs and seven stolen bases.
I talked with him about a variety of topics before the season. MLB Pipeline has him ranked as the Reds 25th best prospect. Check out our conversation below:
Me: Jay, I really appreciate you doing this. We will jump right in. Take me back to when you were drafted out of High School in 2021. What's that moment like? I'm sure it's a dream come true. Did you know you were going to turn pro? Did you still consider going to the University of Florida since that is where you were committed?
Jay: It was all an amazing experience. It was one of the best days of my life, so much joy looking back on it. I wasn't very familiar with the Reds, but I knew of guys like Barry Larkin and Eric Davis so they were the first people I thought of. There was some consideration of going to Florida, but my dream was and still is to be a big leaguer and I wasn't going to turn down the opportunity to get there on a faster track.
Me: Okay, so you get drafted. What is that process like? It sounds like it's a whirlwind.
Jay: Yes, it is. Things move kind of fast. Getting shipped out to Arizona was a shocker to me. I had no clue it was in Arizona, but going out there and getting acclimated with how the Reds do things, teaching their philosophies and such. After that, you hopefully try to get in some complex games.
Me: In 2022, you played 91 games in Low A and High A. What did you find was the biggest hurdle adjusting to professional baseball?
Jay: Man....just the grinding of playing baseball everyday. Coming from High School where I didn't ever really just focus on baseball, bouncing around between football and basketball, as well as going out there every day was a challenge. That along with facing some great guys who are much older and who have been around the game a little longer was challenging.
Me: When you see your name on Top Prospect Lists, is it hard to not let that get to your head? Does it add pressure? How did you deal with that and being such a high draft pick?
Jay: Honestly, when I was a little younger, it played a little part for sure. But as I get older and have been around this level of competition for a little bit, it doesn't at all anymore. At the end of the day, it's baseball, one of the hardest games in the world. Part of this game is learning how to accept the failure you're going to go through. It happens to everyone and if it hasn't, it will.
Me: With that being said, what is life in the Minors like? It's obviously not all the glitz and glamour like you see in the majors.
Jay: The Minors is a grind. That will probably always be the best way to explain it. It implements great character, understanding, toughness, etc. Things aren't supposed to be all peaches and cream right now and that's okay. It makes the moment of getting called up or breaking camp to a Major League Team that much more special.
Me: Are there certain teammates you've gotten really close with over the past couple of years?
Jay: Handful of guys, for sure. Off the top of my head, obviously Me, Chase (Petty), and Edwin (Arroyo) have been together for some time. Rece Hinds, Justin Thompson, Tyler Callihan....the list could go on forever and that is the beauty of this game. I've grown close with so many guys!
Me: That's a good group right there. You've had some bad luck with injuries over the years. How frustrating is that to deal with and what do you do to stay positive and trust the process?
Jay: Yeah, I have and it's honestly something that you can't really stop, especially with the way I play the game. At first, it was tough never having to deal with these issues before. Talking to our mental skills specialist really helped me with my understanding that these things happen and that the only thing I can focus on at that time was my body, as well as diving into things I felt I could be better at, while getting back healthy and stronger. I am glad that is all behind me now and I'm able to focus on going into Spring Training with the mentality of playing my game and being back out there.
Me: When healthy. I think you're one of the most fun players to watch in the Reds Minor League System. How would you describe yourself as a player?
Jay: Exciting. At any given moment, I feel like I can make a fan in the crowd stand up.
Me: What does a Minor League offseason look like? Do you just work out on your own? Do teams give you specific things to work on?
Jay: A Minor League offseason can vary on personnel, whether you felt you got enough reps, time of the field, etc. I've been working out at Cressey in Jupiter, Floria from the time I landed back home. They write all of my programs, although you can opt into the Reds program. They offer some things in exit meetings of what they feel you can improve on, for sure.
Me: Alright, last one. What are you expectations in 2024 and do you have any idea on what level you'll start the season at?
Jay: My expectations are to stay healthy and let my ability be shown through me being healthy. I have no idea where I am starting. I've been working everyday and am ready to get back out there!"
