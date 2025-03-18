Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Announce State-of-the-Art Apartment Complex in Goodyear, Arizona for Players and Staff

The Reds introduced Ciudad Reina on Tuesday, their state-of-the-art apartment complex in Goodyear, Arizona, that will be home to Reds' players and staff all year-round.

"The first housing community located directly adjacent to a team’s spring training ballfields, Ciudad Reina is integrated into the Cincinnati Reds facility, offering convenient access for players and staff," Pro Housing wrote on their website. "The custom, mid-rise facility was built from the ground up to accommodate 42 housing units that the team is able to use in every season for any reason, from spring to instructional to rehab to offseason to developmental programs."

"In a nod to Cincinnati’s nickname as the “Queen City,” Ciudad Reina also features premium amenities for players and staff, including a player lounge and gaming room, a barbershop, a putting green, multiple common areas, a pool and BBQ area, a wellness station for shakes and snacks, and conference facilities that accommodate up to 160 players and staff."

This is a fantastic benefit for both players and staff that work and play at the Reds' complex in Goodyear.

You can read all about it on Pro Housing's website.

