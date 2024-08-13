Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Jonathan India is a favorite amongst the Reds' fan base and a favorite in the Cincinnati clubhouse. After winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2021, the expectations on India have were sky-high.
The 2024 season has been a rollercoaster for India, both in terms of his performance on the field and his role within the organization.
In the offseason, there were talks about India becoming the ultimate utility player and even playing some outfield with Matt McLain set to be the everyday second baseman. When McLain got hurt late in spring training, India was slotted right back to his normal position at second base.
The 27-year-old got off to a slow start, hitting just .224 with an OPS of .659 through May. He was showing signs of his new approach at the plate, walking in almost 15% of his plate appearances.
Then, in June, India had one of his best stretches since becoming a Red. He slashed .380/.454/.587 and had a wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) of 183. He hit 13 doubles in June and carried the offense at a time when they desperately needed it.
As rumors of a potential trade heated up, it became clear that India was not just playing for his team, but also potentially for his future with or without the Reds.
In July, he started to cool down, hitting .207 with a .682 OPS and a wRC+ of just 88.
With the Reds' front office still feeling like a playoff appearance was in reach, the Reds decided to keep India and not move him at the deadline. With TJ Friedl returning to the lineup, David Bell decided to keep India as the everyday leadoff man.
It's gotten worse for the second baseman in August, hitting just .125 with an OPS of .464. He has struck out 37% of the time, and his wRC+ is down to 32 this month.
His decline is particularly concerning given his importance to the team's lineup, underscoring the challenges the Reds have faced in sustaining offensive production.
As the 2024 season draws to a close, India and the Reds find themselves at a crossroads. His peak performance in June showed his potential to be a cornerstone player, but his second-half struggles raised questions about his consistency and future role with the Reds. The trade talks that swirled around him around the trade deadline only added to the uncertainty.
India's journey through the 2024 season reminds us of the peaks and valleys a player goes through over the course of a Major League Baseball season. The Reds will have some interesting decisions to make in the offseason, including what to do with the former National League Rookie of the Year.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast