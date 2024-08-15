Inside The Reds

LOOK: Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline 'Top 100' List

This is good to see!

Greg Kuffner

Feb 16, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
/ Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB Pipeline released their last prospect rankings for each team and their "Top 100" prospects list.

The Reds had four players make the top 100: Chase Burns (No. 24), Rhett Lowder (No. 35), Edwin Arroyo (No. 72), Sal Stewart (No. 85).

Cam Collier, Tyson Lewis, Alfredo Duno, Chase Petty, Sammy Stafura and Ricardo Cabrera rounded out the top 10.

Check out their list of the Reds' top 30 prospects here.

