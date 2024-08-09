Cincinnati Reds Make it Official: Will Play Atlanta Braves on August 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway
CINCINNATI — It's official. The Reds will play the Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2, 2025.
The MLB Speedway Classic will air nationally on FOX at 7 p.m. ET
It will mark the first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee, which will become the fifth different state across the country since 2016 to host an MLB game that will be a first-time American or National League contest.
A baseball diamond ready for a Major League game will be built across the famed Bristol track at one of the largest standalone sporting venues in the nation.
Check out the Reds' announcement below:
