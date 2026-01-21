Cincinnati Reds’ Latest Addition Already in Impressive Company

Last week, the Cincinnati Reds traded Gavin Lux in a three-team deal that saw them return left-handed reliever Brock Burke.

Burke is one of just seven left-handed relievers in Major League Baseball who threw a 100 mph pitch last season, according to Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard.

The left-hander had a fantastic season with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025. Burke appeared in 69 games with an ERA of 3.36 to go along with 52 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings.

In 2025, left-handed hitters slashed just .256/.309/.390 against him. However, he also limited damage against right-handed hitters, who slashed just .253/.313/.432.

"This is someone we felt could pitch toward the back of the bullpen," Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

Burke throws four different pitches: a four-seam fastball, a slider, a changeup, and a sinker. In 2025, he mixed his pitches well, throwing his fastball 42% of the time, his slider 28%, his changeup 22%, and his sinker just 8%.

"It’s a quality lefty reliever that just adds to the ‘pen. He can get both sides out and he can get some tough lefties out in those middle innings,"

You can see the full list below:

MLB left-handed relievers who threw a 100 mph pitch last season.



-Aroldis Chapman (All-Star)

-Jose Alvarado (makes $9 million, good reliever)

-Mason Montgomery (rookie in 2025)

-Jose A Ferrer (very good — traded a few months ago for a top-50 prospect in MLB)

-Adrian Morejon… — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 21, 2026

