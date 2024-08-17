Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on Injured List

Some bad news for Reds fans.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts to striking out the last better in the top of the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts to striking out the last better in the top of the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Reds placed Hunter Greene on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness on Saturday afternoon. The move is retroactive to August 14.

Cincinnati said a corresponding roster move is not expected today.

Greene has been the Reds' best pitcher this season with a 9-4 record and a 2.83 ERA, which is fourth best in Major League Baseball.

Published
