Watch: Reds Prospect Chase Petty Dazzles in Longest Outing of his Career

The Reds' prospect has been incredible over his last five starts.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty throws live batting practice during spring training workouts, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty throws live batting practice during spring training workouts, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Chase Petty tossed another gem on Thursday night in Double-A Chattanooga.

He pitched a career-high seven innings, allowing just two runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out nine.

The right-hander struggled to start the 2024 campaign but has settled in and has been dominant over his last five starts for Double-A Chattanooga. Petty is the Reds' eighth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

In those five starts, Petty has a 2.96 ERA over 27 1/3 innings with 28 strikeouts.

Watch highlights of his start on below:

