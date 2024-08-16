Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Gets Mentioned on BAD List
CINCINNATI — The Reds signed Jeimer Candelario to a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason hoping that he could bring stability to a young lineup.
Instead, Candelario has been another inconsistent piece of David Bell's squad. He's certainly had some quality moments, but he's also had his fair share of struggles.
The veteran has posted a .226./.280/.430 slash line with 19 home runs, 55 RBI and 108 strikeouts. He has solid power numbers—the 19 homers are already tied for the second-most of his career.
Despite that, Candelario was mentioned by MLB executives in Mark Feinsand's latest article reviewing the biggest free agent deals from last winter.
Candelario received votes for the "most problematic free agent signings. He was joined by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jung Hoo Lee, Eduardo Rodriguez, Lucas Giolito, Marcus Stroman and Mitch Garver.
Check out Feinsand's entire breakdown here.
