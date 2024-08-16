Cincinnati Reds Share Latest Update on Second Baseman Matt McLain
CINCINNATI — Reds second baseman Matt McLain has been cleared to start swinging again according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.
McLain hasn't played in a game this season after hurting his left shoulder and undergoing surgery in spring training. He was on track to start a rehab assignment earlier this month, but suffered a rib injury that slowed down his return to the field.
It's a good sign that he can swing, but it's still unclear if he'll make it back to the big leagues this season. They won't have a rehab date assigned until at least next week according to Sheldon.
