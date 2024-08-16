Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Share Latest Update on Second Baseman Matt McLain

McLain hasn't appeared in a game this season.

James Rapien

Feb 15, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9), left, and third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44), pose for the camera during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 15, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9), left, and third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44), pose for the camera during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Reds second baseman Matt McLain has been cleared to start swinging again according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

McLain hasn't played in a game this season after hurting his left shoulder and undergoing surgery in spring training. He was on track to start a rehab assignment earlier this month, but suffered a rib injury that slowed down his return to the field.

It's a good sign that he can swing, but it's still unclear if he'll make it back to the big leagues this season. They won't have a rehab date assigned until at least next week according to Sheldon.

