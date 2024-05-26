Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Reds Start Fast, Beat Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1
CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Dodgers 3-1 on Saturday night. Not only did they improve to 22-30 on the season, but they've won back-to-back games for the first time since April 23-24.
Here are our postgame observations:
Going Greene
Hunter Greene was stellar for the Reds, allowing just one run in six innings. He gave up five hits, issued one walk and finished with five strikeouts. His ERA is down to 3.06 on the season. Greene has given up three runs or fewer in each of his last six starts.
Fast Start
Spencer Steer got the scoring going with a solo home run in the first inning. The Dodgers tied it in the second, but Will Benson hit a long ball in the bottom of the inning to give Cincinnati the lead for good.
Jacob Hurtubise scored on a single by Elly De La Cruz in the sixth inning to give the Reds an insurance run.
Bullpen Delivers
The Reds' bullpen was outstanding. Fernando Cruz, Sam Moll and Alexis Diaz didn't give up a hit in three innings of work, finishing with three strikeouts combined and just one walk. Diaz needed just seven pitches to earn his ninth save of the season,
Up Next
The Dodgers have lost four-straight games for the first time this season. The Reds will look for the sweep on Sunday. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. ET.
