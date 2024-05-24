Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pitelli Fitting Right in at Double-A Chattanooga

Pitelli doubled and tripled on Thursday.

Greg Kuffner

Daytona's Dominic Pitelli (3) slides into second for a stolen base as Palm Beach's Tre Richardson (7) receives the catcher's throw during the Tortugas' first home game of the 2024 season, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
Daytona's Dominic Pitelli (3) slides into second for a stolen base as Palm Beach's Tre Richardson (7) receives the catcher's throw during the Tortugas' first home game of the 2024 season, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. / David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY
In this story:

In a bold move, the Cincinnati Reds had Dominic Pitelli bypass High-A and go straight to Double-A with the Chattanooga Lookouts. The decision appears to be paying off as the young infielder hasn't missed a beat since his promotion.

Pitelli showcased his talent with an impressive performance on Thursday night, going 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a stolen base, and a walk. This stat line not only highlights his versatility but also his ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game.

Drafted in the 7th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami (FL), Pitelli was known for his defensive prowess. Skipping High-A is a rare move, often reserved for players who show exceptional promise and readiness for more advanced competition. Pitelli’s early success suggests that the Reds' confidence in him was well-placed.

Check out a few of his highlights in the video below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

David Bell Explains Why Tyler Stephenson Didn’t Hit Against Padres

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER