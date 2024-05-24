Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pitelli Fitting Right in at Double-A Chattanooga
In a bold move, the Cincinnati Reds had Dominic Pitelli bypass High-A and go straight to Double-A with the Chattanooga Lookouts. The decision appears to be paying off as the young infielder hasn't missed a beat since his promotion.
Pitelli showcased his talent with an impressive performance on Thursday night, going 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a stolen base, and a walk. This stat line not only highlights his versatility but also his ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game.
Drafted in the 7th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Miami (FL), Pitelli was known for his defensive prowess. Skipping High-A is a rare move, often reserved for players who show exceptional promise and readiness for more advanced competition. Pitelli’s early success suggests that the Reds' confidence in him was well-placed.
Check out a few of his highlights in the video below:
